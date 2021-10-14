Acer has debuted four new Chromebooks that meet a range of customer needs, ranging from home and business users to hybrid workers and students.

Equipped with the latest processors and sought-after features such as reliable Wi-Fi 6, video conferencing technology and durable designs, the new Acer Chromebooks keep customers connected, productive and entertained.



“Acer’s expansive line of Chromebooks means that we’re well-equipped to meet any sort of customer need—from display size, processors, durability, connectivity and more,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

“Whether a customer needs a device for work, school or entertainment, we’ve got a Chromebook with exactly the features they’re looking for.”

Featuring a compact design and 14-inch FHD display, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 were designed to provide maximum performance for productive multi-tasking and video conferencing.



Powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the new Chromebooks are performance-minded yet run silently, utilising a fan-less design that is ideal for shared workspaces.

The Chromebook’s 14-inch FHD IPS 14-inch display has narrow borders on all four sides, allowing for an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

When video conferencing, an FHD MIPI webcam leverages a blue glass filter and noise-reduction technology to provide clearer images and reduced light flares.

The device’s dual upward facing speakers flank the keyboard and combine with dual microphones to deliver a clear video conferencing experience, DTS Audio provides high-quality surround sound, and a built-in smart amplifier enhances the Chromebook’s speakers for louder and clearer audio.

The new Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 sport a convertible design, empowering hybrid employees with the ability to choose the right form factor for each job, whether laptop, tablet, tent, or display mode.



The Acer Chromebook 515 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 continue Acer’s track-record of creating award-winning large-screen Chromebooks for customers who need a powerful device to tackle projects for work, home-use and even play.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 is ideal for businesses utilising cloud technology and for IT administrators to deploy, manage and secure their cloud workforce.

Advanced conferencing technology helps to keep employees connected whether working from the office or home, further enhanced by dual microphones that help user’s voices to come through clearly, while a webcam shutter protects their privacy when the video conference is done.

Boasting military-grade durability, the Chromebook 515 and Chromebook Enterprise 515 have an aluminium top cover and a reinforced design that is both protective and stylish.

The Acer Chromebook 514 features an ultraportable design with the latest technology to promote efficient and responsive performance.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor, the Chromebook handles everything from streaming entertainment to multitasking apps and creating content.

It delivers all-day battery life up to 15 hours, and can be fast-charged to up to 50 per cent of the battery’s capacity in only 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 features a unique environmentally-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made entirely out of plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture to provide sleek and responsive tactile feedback.

Contributing to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean, this Chromebook also features the latest Intel processors, up to a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with narrow 6 mm (0.24-inch) bezels and a 10-hour battery life that makes it a good choice for students.

The new Chromebook also features a wide range of connectivity options, such as a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a MicroSD slot, plus Wi-Fi 6 and 2×2 MU-MIMO technology for faster wireless speeds.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise devices provide employees with a modern experience and devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Acer Chromebooks with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade unlock the built-in capabilities of Chrome OS, allowing IT to deploy, orchestrate, and power the cloud workforce securely and effectively from anywhere.

The new Acer Chromebooks all support apps via Google Play and web-based apps, so users will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity and more.