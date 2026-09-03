Packard Bell is making an unexpected return to the consumer technology market, with Acer reviving the once-famous brand as part of a new range of affordable, lifestyle-focused devices.

The relaunch was announced at IFA 2026 in Berlin, coinciding with what Acer describes as Packard Bell’s 100th anniversary. The revived brand will adopt a new identity and a slogan “Tech it easy”, with the focus being on simple, accessible technology for everyday users.

At the head of the new line-up is the Packard Bell DotBook, which is a 14.5-inch laptop designed for everyday activities like web browsing, streaming and work.

While Acer has yet to confirm Australian pricing or availability for the new range, the DotBook will be available in Europe from September, starting at €499. This pricing positions it firmly in the affordable laptop market.

It’s clear Acer’s ambitions for Packard Bell go beyond computers with the company also unveiling a collection of colourful other “Dot” products.

The range includes the DotLoop, a suitcase-style vinyl turntable priced from €149, and the DotTune portable speaker, which starts at €34.99. There is also the DotLine, a 4G feature phone aimed at families and people looking to reduce their smartphone dependence, set to arrive in November from €69.

Other products include the DotLook audio glasses, for those who want to listen to music and make calls without using earbuds or a screen. Then there is the DotShine ring light for creators, the DotCombo keyboard and mouse set, and the DotBass headphones. Prices for the wider range start at €29.

The Packard Bell name will also be expanding into household products, with Acer also partnering with Steasy to launch a connected mini-steamer.

The Packard Bell relaunch represents a significant change in direction for the brand, which was once known for its affordable home PCs in the 1990s. Acer acquired the brand in 2008, but its presence faded.

With its bright colours, simplified branding and range of products oriented towards lifestyle use, Acer is moving Packard Bell into modern times and a fresh new identity.

For now, the new Packard Bell products are being targeted at European, Middle Eastern and African markets, with launches beginning in September and continuing through the end of 2026. Acer has yet to confirm Australian pricing or availability