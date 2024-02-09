HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer And ASUS To Manufacture In India

By | 9 Feb 2024

In response to India’s plan to tighten import regulations and boost its domestic tech industry, Taiwan’s Acer and Asustek are planning to step up manufacturing in the country this year.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Acer is in talks with its Indian manufacturing supplier, as well as its other Taiwanese suppliers, to increase local production in the country.

What’s not known is whether these manufacturing plants will be used to supply to Australia.

Asustek has been building up its consumer notebook brand in India over the past two years and starting this year the country will be one of Asustek’s priority markets for expanding its commercial notebook business, indicated the report.

Wistron, a prominent contract notebook manufacturer, have secured a plot of land in Karnataka, India, to build a maintenance and after-sales service center for its notebook business.

The company recently sold its iPhone assembly plant in the country to Tata Group.

These developments coincide with the latest policy shifts in India. Last August, the government introduced rules, to take place with immediate effect, that would have required licenses for the import of several tech products, including notebooks, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

The country’s push to build up its tech supply chain aligns with global trends, particularly as the world’s manufacturing powerhouse is declining amid a trade war with the U.S.



