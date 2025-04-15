Home > Latest News > Accent Group to Launch Sports Direct Across Oz in Major Frasers Deal

Accent Group to Launch Sports Direct Across Oz in Major Frasers Deal

By | 15 Apr 2025

Accent Group has struck a long-term deal with UK retail giant Frasers Group to launch Sports Direct stores across Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement gives Accent exclusive rights to operate the sporting goods chain in the region for an initial 25-year term. At least 50 stores are planned over the next six years, with potential to expand to more than 100.

To support the rollout, Frasers – led by former Newcastle United FC owner Mike Ashley (pictured) – will increase its stake in Accent from 14.57% to 19.57%, by acquiring an additional 5% at $1.72 per share – injecting around A$60.4 million into the business.

The partnership also gives Accent access to Frasers’ in-house brands, including Everlast, Lonsdale, Slazenger, and Hot Tuna, which will be sold in Sports Direct and other Accent stores.

Accent CEO Daniel Agostinelli has committed to stay on for another three years to oversee the expansion. Accent currently operates over 900 stores under brands such as Hype DC and Platypus.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Federal Budget Sharply Criticised By Business Leaders
SAP Boss Calls On Governments To Avoid Tariff Wars
Profits & Revenues Up, At Harvey Norman OS Sales Fall
Retailers Outline Key Strategies To Attract Shoppers
Under Pressure Retailers Calls For Reforms & New Government In 2025
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Navman Unveils 2025 Dash Cam Line-Up Featuring First Ever Three-Camera Model
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series with AI-Powered Features and Sleek Design
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Google’s Android 15 Storage Requirement May Drive Up Cost of Budget Phones
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Apple Stock Climbs Amid Tariff Relief and Toast Secures Major Win
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Navman Unveils 2025 Dash Cam Line-Up Featuring First Ever Three-Camera Model
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Navman has launched its most advanced dash cam range to date for 2025, introducing cutting-edge technology designed to enhance vehicle...
Read More