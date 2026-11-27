The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a Black Friday warning about the growing use of artificial intelligence to research products, compare prices and make purchases on behalf of consumers.

The regulator is urging Australians to independently verify AI-generated recommendations, protect their personal information and exercise caution when granting AI assistants permission to complete financial transactions.

The warning comes as increasingly sophisticated AI agents enter the Australian market, including Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s ChatGPT dots and Google Tasks.

These tools can integrate with personal services such as email, cloud storage and banking, enabling them to undertake increasingly complex tasks on behalf of users.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said consumers should remain aware of the limitations of AI technology despite its convenience.

“But while using AI can make life easier, AI results can be wrong. Consumers need to take care when using AI for research and when asking AI agents to act on their behalf.”

The ACCC recommends that shoppers establish spending limits, review access permissions and determine when an AI agent must obtain approval before completing a purchase.

Consumers are also being encouraged to verify product recommendations and advertised prices directly through retailer websites, particularly when making significant purchases.

The regulator warned that AI-generated recommendations could contain inaccurate information, reflect biases or be susceptible to manipulation.

Fraudulent online stores, AI-generated celebrity endorsements and misleading product imagery are also among the risks facing shoppers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period.

AI shopping assistants may struggle to distinguish fraudulent offers from legitimate deals, potentially directing consumers towards scam websites or products.

The warning coincides with the ACCC’s latest retail advertising sweep, which is targeting potentially misleading promotional practices across multiple sectors during the annual sales event.

Retailers deploying AI-powered chatbots and shopping assistants have also been reminded that they remain responsible for ensuring these systems comply with Australian Consumer Law.

“Consumers should know that even if they use AI in a transaction, their consumer guarantee rights under Australian Consumer Law do not change,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Businesses are being encouraged to regularly test their AI systems, monitor the accuracy of generated information and establish procedures to address errors and provide appropriate remedies.

The ACCC also stressed the importance of providing customers with access to human representatives when automated systems are unable to resolve complaints.

Companies supplying AI shopping tools must also ensure they do not misrepresent the capabilities of their technology.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the retail experience, the regulator’s warning highlights the importance of maintaining consumer oversight and ensuring automated purchasing tools do not come at the expense of consumer protection.