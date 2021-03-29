HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ACCC To Keep Watch On 7-Eleven

By | 29 Mar 2021

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has given the 7-Eleven group interim authorisation to enter arrangements with its franchisees to either temporarily close or reduce the trading hours of certain stores.

But it has imposed conditions which require 7-Eleven to notify the ACCC of the stores involved, hinting that it will be keeping a close watch on the situation.

The moves follow previous arrangements ordered by the ACCC last year aimed at dealing with difficulties faced by 7-Eleven and its franchisees due to reduced consumer demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

The ACCC at the weekend warned: “We will continue to take enforcement action against businesses which contravene the unsolicited consumer agreements provisions.”

