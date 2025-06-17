The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has commenced a comprehensive review into unsolicited selling and lead generation practices, including door-to-door selling and cold calling, in response to the first designated complaint under a new consumer protection framework.

The Consumer Action Law Centre submitted the designated complaint in March 2025, targeting practices where salespeople approach consumers without invitation to generate sales, often through door-to-door visits, cold calls, or shopping centre approaches.

These activities are frequently facilitated through lead generation processes, including social media advertising, to identify potential sales targets.

“Unsolicited selling and lead generation has the potential to cause significant financial harm to consumers and it can often disproportionately impact consumers experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage,” said ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe.

The ACCC will examine four key aspects of unsolicited selling practices: consumer experiences with unsolicited approaches, sales structures and practices including commission-based remuneration incentives, the role of lead generation, particularly through social media advertising, and potential issues with Australian Consumer Law application, including unsolicited consumer agreement provisions.

The regulator has published a consultation paper seeking stakeholder feedback on the benefits and detriments of these practices, with consultation closing July 31, 2025.

Input is sought from businesses using unsolicited selling, industry associations, government bodies, consumer groups, and individual consumers.

The review marks the first action under the designated complaints framework that became effective May 1, 2024.

Three organisations can submit designated complaints: Australian Consumers’ Association (CHOICE), Consumer Action Law Centre, and Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), with each limited to one complaint per 12-month period.

Designated complaints must relate to significant or systemic market issues affecting consumers or small businesses and involve potential breaches of the Competition and Consumer Act.

The ACCC must assess and publicly respond within 90 days, stating what further action will be taken.

Following the review completion, the ACCC will publish findings in a comprehensive report.

The regulator emphasised it will continue examining individual business conduct involving unsolicited consumer agreements for potential compliance or enforcement action during the review period.

“We want to hear the views from a broad range of stakeholders to help inform our review,” Lowe said.

The ACCC may pursue various responses, including in-depth investigations into specific business practices, sector reviews, advocacy activities, research, education, or engagement initiatives.

The review could lead to further regulatory actions depending on findings, while the ACCC maintains its standard enforcement activities under existing compliance and enforcement policies.

The designated complaints framework provides consumer advocacy organisations with direct channels to highlight systemic issues impacting Australian consumers and small businesses.