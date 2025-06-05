The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued product safety recalls for three items containing button batteries that pose serious risks to young children, including potential choking, severe burns, and death.

IsAlbi Invisible Ink Spy Pen

The ACCC recalled the IsAlbi Invisible Ink Spy Pen due to inadequately secured button/coin batteries that may become accessible to children.

The pen, which contains invisible ink and a UV light in the cap, was sold nationally through Australia Post stores from January 1, 2024, to March 30, 2025.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product, keep it away from children, and return it to the Australia Post store where purchased for a full refund.

Best&Less Light-Up Clog Shoes

Best&Less light-up clog shoes in green and pink with star or dinosaur lights have been recalled after the light component was found to separate from the shoe, releasing small parts, including button batteries.

An incident has already occurred with this product.

The shoes were sold nationally and online from September 1, 2024, to May 22, 2025.

Customers should stop using the shoes immediately and return them to any Best&Less store for a refund.

Crocs LED Jibbitz Charms

Crocs Australia has recalled various LED Jibbitz charms that do not comply with mandatory information standards for products containing button batteries.

The primary concern is that consumers may be unaware that the decorative charms contain button batteries.

These charms were sold nationally, internationally, and online from June 22, 2022, to April 19, 2024.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and dispose of them according to local battery disposal requirements.

Refund instructions are available at crocs.com.au/c/recalls/recalls.html.

Critical Safety Warning

The ACCC emphasises that button batteries pose extreme danger to young children.

If swallowed or placed inside the body, these batteries can cause severe internal burn injuries or death within two hours or less.

All recalled products originated from China and failed to meet Australian mandatory safety standards.

Parents and caregivers are urged to check for these products in their homes and take immediate action to secure them away from children.

The recalls highlight ongoing concerns about button battery safety in consumer products, particularly items that may appear as toys or accessories to young children.