The new Abloy Cumulus platform for keyless access combines quality locking hardware with secure access and management applications.

Products arriving first to market include the Cumulus padlock and Cumulus mobile app and backend.

The platform is ideal for professional end-users in businesses such as parcel delivery, cash-in-transit and construction.

Abloy Oy said its Abloy Cumulus, a platform for keyless access, combining quality hardware products with secure access and management applications.

It brings all the solutions together into a single ecosystem with a risk-free, integrated cloud service.

“Cumulus is our next step in the ‘keyvolution’ — the development in which mechanical keys are transforming into digital ones. We have wrapped our more than one hundred years of security expertise into digital solutions for connected access management,” Jussi Ahvalo, Vice President, International Sales, Abloy Oy said.

The world is becoming keyless, access rights are going digital, and customers want everything to be integratable.

Many property owners and managers are planning to switch to access management that is seamlessly location-independent, while securing all their keyless access points.

Cumulus ensures secure access in commercial real estate, public spaces, housing and sites essential for the functioning of society.

It offers interfaces for third-party applications and software development.

The Cumulus range of keyless, online access solutions — from mobile keys and padlocks to upcoming electric locks and controllers — can thus be administered with any software tool that best suits the customers’ needs.

Cumulus is targeted at commercial and professional end-users.

In the first phase its primary vertical markets are parcel deliveries, finance and construction.

Geographically, Cumulus will first be aimed select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

More markets will be added gradually.

The first Cumulus-branded products that will be available for customers later this year, include a padlock, a mobile application, a cloud-based software engine and application programming interfaces (APIs).