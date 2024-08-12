Google’s road to turning its Android phones and tablets into virtual desktops has been long and winding, and there is a way to go until Samsung’s DeX will be challenged.

But as testing for Android 15 continues, Google has revamped Android’s built-in desktop mode with new windowing options.

Android Authority happened upon the features while tinkering with the latest beta.

“In its original inception [circa 2019], Android’s desktop mode was fairly simplistic and was only activated when you connected your device to an external display,” the website reported.

“While you could launch apps in freeform windows, you couldn’t do many basic things like snap windows to the sides or minimise them to the taskbar. But while mucking around with the latest in-development version of the feature, we discovered that it can now run directly on tablets, too.”

The Android 15’s beta has added window captions, the ability to snap windows, hover options and window resizing.

Samsung launched DeX (Desktop Experience) in 2017. Docks, cables and/or other accessories were required in earlier incarnations, but it went wireless in 2020. Earlier this year Samsung announced you could cast DeX wirelessly from a Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to a compatible TV.

In 2018 Android 9 (aka Pie) optimised the multi window function – allowing you to open and use two apps simultaneously by splitting the screen view.

“One key difference between the current state of Android desktop mode and Samsung DeX is that the Android version creates a completely separate desktop environment, while DeX merges the tablet Home Screen with desktop-like features,” noted Digital Trends.