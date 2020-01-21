A US$899 Garmin Fit For A Soldier

Garmin has unveiled its latest rugged smartwatch with the Tactix Delta joining the military range with a plethora of new features.

The multisport GPS smartwatch will set you back US$899.99 for a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, dual-coordination systems and a brand new battery management feature that can net you up to 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Called Power Manager, the new feature gives users a wide variety of controls over battery management from adjusting various settings or turning certain sensors on or off.

First featured in the MARQ Commander, Garmin has also added a stealth function that ‘disables storing and sharing of your location’ with an added “kill switch” which will erase the watch’s memory.

The Tactix Delta sports a 36% surface area with a 1.4-inch display, making it Garmin’s largest round watch face on offer.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, describes the watch as form meeting function, describing the ‘knurled buttons that are easy to press, even with gloves,’ and it’s ‘specialised tactical features’.

‘Tactix Delta multisport watch is mission ready and proves that professional gear can also be a great statement piece’.

A statement piece that comes packed full of functionality for outdoor activities, with thousands of topographic maps at ski resorts and golf courses.

Despite its military-grade build quality, it would seem Garmin is pitching the device towards avid skiers, with the Taxtix Delta featuring a first-of-its-kind race tracking feature called PacePro.

PacePro works by monitoring a runner or skiers pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance.

‘While running the course, users will be able to see their target split pace, the actual split pace, distance to the next split, and how much time they are ahead/behind on their target, right on the watch face’.

Just like a video game, riders and runners will be able to digitally race themselves.

The Tactix Delta also has on-device storage for music, supports contactless payment solutions and can be paired to a smartphone.