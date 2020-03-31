HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
A Story Of Four Magnets – And An Aussie Boffin’s Nose For News

By | 31 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: Not all the technology news is grim, as we have discovered.  Here’s a little bit of schadenfreude that bobbed up yesterday.

It seems that 27-year-old Australian astrophysicist Dr Daniel Readon, who studies pulsars and gravitational waves, decided to liven up the widespread current boredom of self-isolation by playing with four powerful neodymium magnets. 

He thought that if people wore magnets on their wrists they could set off an alarm when the wrist was brought too close to the face. Alas, it did the opposite, buzzing continuously unless his hand was brought close to his face.

So Dr Daniel continued playing with the magnets, for unexplained reasons clipping two to his ears, then two inside his nostrils and two more outside. Alas, when he removed the two outer magnets, the two inside his nose clamped together and couldn’t be removed.

