Lenovo are currently working on a handheld competitor to the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck, called the Legion Go, set to launch with an AMD Phoenix processor, and an 8 inch display.

It’s unclear if the device will be using the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme like the ROG Ally, but reports suggest it will be launched alongside one of AMD’s Zen 4 mobile processors.

Rumours suggest the device could use AMD’s Ryzen 7840U chip, known for being inside the Ayaneo 2S, sporting eight Zen 4 CPU cores and an adjustable power range of 15W to 30W.

There has been nothing official released, and the images used are of the Legion Play, a handheld device that never made it to market. There is also no word on pricing or availability, and reports do suggests this too may never make it to stores.