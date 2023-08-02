HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > A Huge Asus ROG Ally Rival Could Be In The Works

A Huge Asus ROG Ally Rival Could Be In The Works

By | 2 Aug 2023

Lenovo are currently working on a handheld competitor to the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck, called the Legion Go, set to launch with an AMD Phoenix processor, and an 8 inch display.

It’s unclear if the device will be using the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme like the ROG Ally, but reports suggest it will be launched alongside one of AMD’s Zen 4 mobile processors.

Rumours suggest the device could use AMD’s Ryzen 7840U chip, known for being inside the Ayaneo 2S, sporting eight Zen 4 CPU cores and an adjustable power range of 15W to 30W.

There has been nothing official released, and the images used are of the Legion Play, a handheld device that never made it to market. There is also no word on pricing or availability, and reports do suggests this too may never make it to stores.

However this seems unlikely, as AMD are putting in effort by including the efficient mobile chip available to more brands, and depending on information such as pricing, it could become a huge supply for Steam Deck, and ROG Ally, which has already seen over 500,000 sold, and the Steam Deck is sitting close to 3 million sold.

Rumours also suggest the device could run on Windows 11, with the chance of Lenovo building a utility to run on top of the operating system.

For now, all users can do is wait and see what Lenovo announces in the near future.



