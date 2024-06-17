Chinese TV brand Hisense has rejoined the 8K Association, alongside Samsung, Panasonic, TCL, Philips and more.

Formed in 2019, the 8K Association was initially created to promote 8K. Hisense was a founding member but left when 8K TVs didn’t appeal to consumers.

The mission of the 8K Association is to grow appreciation and awareness of 8K products and targets both professionals and consumers.

For consumers, the aim to make consumers aware of the technology, educate them about the benefits of 8K and promote 8K products – especially 8K TVs.

For professionals, the aim is similar, educating filmmakers and content creators, production and post-production providers, ingredient technology providers, streaming and video/gaming distribution companies, and retailers and more.

Now, the company revealed it wants to contribute to expanding the 8K ecosystem.

“We are eager to contribute to the 8K ecosystem and collaborate with other industry leaders to accelerate the integration of 8K technology into the home entertainment experience.”

Since 2019, major TV brands have abandoned or reduced ambitions in regard to 8K TVs.

TCL and Sony chose not to launch 8K TVs last year and this year, while Panasonic and Philips have yet to release their first 8K TVs.

Both of these companies have claimed the market isn’t ready. Hisense, on the other hand, is going back and forth with the idea of 8K, but has scaled back. Currently, 8K doesn’t appear to be a major focus.

LG and Sony have not been members of the 8K Association, although Sony has, in the past, released 8K TVs.

Samsung is still committed to 8K, despite its 4K QD-OLED TVs offering a better picture quality than its 8K TVs.

The company did reduce its 8K range this year, which now no longer includes the QN700 series.

No major streaming service (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+) is a member of the 8K Association either. They are also dismissive when it comes to 8K.