8 New NO Subs Needed Security Cameras Released By Uniden

By | 22 Jul 2024

The App Cam SOLO X range includes a video doorbell and a selection of easy to install cameras that can be scaled making them ideal for a multitude of applications in the home or for a small business.

The 2K Super HD devices, can be managed and accessed via the MyUniden+ App deliver free 7-day rolling cloud coverage and SD card backup for the lifetime of the product.

Unlike several security camera suppliers there is no surprise subscriptions or additional ongoing charges.

According to Brad Hales, National Marketing Communications Manager for Uniden, the new range offers a lot for security camera market.

“This new range of wire-free security cameras provides an innovative and functional way for people to monitor their homes, capturing every detail and storing footage for peace of mind and deterring a crime before it happens. We’ve taken all kinds of consumers into consideration when developing this range, knowing that people seek out trusted brands with a local presence, and most importantly create products that are reliable with no hidden fees after the product purchase.”

The range which can be multi configured consists of one, two or four cameras’ rigs.

Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K

Each camera has an integrated spotlight, Thermosense Technology for heat and movement detection, a two-way audio feature to talk via the app, a 120-degree wide viewing angle and a siren alert trigger, ensuring occupants are made aware of any intrusions. Paired with the Uniden solar panel accessory, the camera battery will require minimal USB recharging.

Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K– RRP $149.95
Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K– Twin Pack – RRP $289.95
Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K– Quad Pack – RRP $569.95

The App Cam SOLO X2K Bullet Kit delivers a powerful spotlight allowing for Colour Night Vision, ensuring all movements are captured with exceptional clarity 24/7. The kit includes solar panel and mounting components.
Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K Bullet Kit – $199.95

Uniden App Cam Solo X2K Bell Wirefree Video Door Bell

The App Cam SOLO X2K Bell Wirefree Video Doorbell complements the Uniden security ecosystem of security cameras protecting your front door. It includes a 2-way audio feature, allowing for easy communication both inside and outside the house. With Colour Night Vision capability, 2K Super HD camera has a 135-degree viewing angle to make it easy to see exactly who is at the door.

Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K Bell – $159.95

Uniden App Cam Solo X2K Bell

Uniden App Cam Solo X2K Bell

The App Cam SOLO X2K PT Kit features a pan and tilt function spanning 355 degrees, allowing to capture outside of a regular viewing range, leaving no blind spot uncovered. Also featuring a spotlight, and with a solar panel included, the camera can be controlled seamlessly with the MyUniden+ app to scan surroundings and can be paired with other cameras across the Uniden Solo X range.
Uniden App Cam SOLO X2K PT Kit – $249.95

The App Cam SOLO X2K 4G Kit is a 4G Cellular security camera in Uniden’s range, with a weatherproof solar panel included to charge the device. Ideal for building sites, caravans, sheds, farms and marine locations where Wi-Fi is not enabled, the camera’s 355-degree viewing angle including pan and tilt, lets users check in remotely on one or multiple properties for real time updates.
App Cam SOLO X2K 4G PT Kit – $429.95

App Cam SOLO X2K PT Kit

App Cam SOLO X2K PT Kit

The Uniden App Cam X25PT Super HD Motion Tracking Camera is an affordable indoor security, with all essential features compacted into a user-friendly device that blends into any home interior. It even includes a motion-detecting camera, with 350-degree pan and 95-degree tilt, tracking any movements – from kids doing their homework to furry friends causing mischief, with two-way talk helping users to check-in and connect with loved ones via the app.
Uniden App Cam X25PT – $69.95

Stockists: JB HI-FI and other leading electrical retailers.

For more information on the Uniden Security Camera range, visit: Uniden.com.au



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
