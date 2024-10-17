The $79 one off payment Hubbl, which is fast becoming the streaming device to own is set to deliver a new subscription package that combines Netflix and Australia’s most popular Sports streaming app into one package.

Starting October 31, customers can enjoy a combined Kayo Sports and Netflix subscription for just $25 a month for 12 months* with the purchase of a new Hubbl Hub.

This offer is available to all new, existing, and returning Kayo Sports and Netflix customers who purchase a new Hubbl Hub, in a deal that gives users access to all the premium entertainment and sports content from both services.

Where Hubbl outperforms the likes of Fetch, Google Chromecast, and a multitude of other streaming offerings, is because the software built into Hubbl is able to analyse both free to air content and streamed content so that users looking for their favourite sport or the latest in entertainment get it all in one spot which can be easily navigated when Hubbl is turned on.

The new Hubbl Bundle is available across three tiers:

• Kayo One + Netflix Standard with Ads for $25/month for 12 months* (saving $7.99 per month for 12 months) + Hubbl Hub for $99

• Premium Options:

o Kayo One + Netflix Standard for $36/month for 12 months^ (saving $7.99 per month for 12 months) + Hubbl Hub for $99

o Kayo Basic + Netflix Premium for $45/month for 12 months# (saving $15.99 per month for 12 months) + Hubbl Hub for $99

Hilary Perchard, CEO of Foxtel Retail, Hubbl, and Group Chief Strategy Officer, says, “We’re committed to bringing the best sport and entertainment experience to our customers and this new bundle offers fantastic value at $25 per month for 12 months. We believe this first-of-its-kind bundle will enhance the viewing experience and bring fans closer to the sports and Netflix content they love.”

Julian Ogrin, CEO of Kayo Sports, says, “We’re bringing Australia’s most loved local sports streamer together with the world’s biggest entertainment platform to create a compelling deal in sports and entertainment. This new bundle has never been done before in Australia and we’re proud to be changing the game for our customers by pushing the boundaries to bring these two powerhouses together.”

Hubbl Hub is available at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and selected Vodafone retail stores and online nationally and via Hubbl.com.au.