A new mid-market smartphone battle has kicked off with Samsung revealing two new 5G A Series models.

Well, known for their premium smartphones and their recent launch of a new Galaxy S24 series, that management claimed delivered 35% pre order growth over the prior S23 series the South Korean Company is now tackling the affordable premium and value markets with a new A35 and A 55 smartphone.

During a recent briefing Nathan Rigger, Head of Mobile Products at Samsung said that Australians still have a penchant for premium products with demand for Samsungs $2K+ Galaxy 24 Ultra leading the growth in demand at the top end.

Rigger claimed that the biggest growth was for their entry level Galaxy S24 with 60% of people, who traded up trading in an old model Samsung smartphone, primarily an S21 or S22 device.

There was also a significant lift in consumers trading in An Apple device for a top end Samsung model which is seen as having a significantly better camera and an OLED display than the current premium iPhone.

Samsung management claim that trade in growth is set to be driver in the premium market going forward with both retailers such as JB Hi Fi and Samsung who is selling direct witnessing a surge in devices traded over prior model purchases.

Consumers are also being offered “trade in incentives” such a gift certificates on other Samsung products and in some cases Samsung products such as buds.

Samsungs new 5G Galaxy A55 and A35 will be available to purchase from 25th March from the Samsung Online Store and select retail partners with the recommended retail pricing of $699 and $549, respectively.

Users who purchase the Galaxy A55 5G from the Samsung Online Store before the, 15th April will also receive a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds FE in the same transaction.

Customers buying the Galaxy A35 will receive $100 off their purchase from the Samsung Online Store until the 15th of April.

With the purchase of either of the new A series devices, customers will also be offered a $100 bonus with trade-in for a limited time if they buy direct from Samsung.