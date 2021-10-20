HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music

360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music

By | 20 Oct 2021

Sony Electronics Inc will expand 360 Reality Audio distribution, content, and compatible devices, including support from Amazon Music Unlimited to play 360 Reality Audio content on headphones. 

This will provide customers with even more ways to listen and enjoy 360 Reality Audio content.

“We are thrilled to introduce more services and devices that provide listeners with an opportunity to experience 360 Reality Audio,” Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc said.  

“360 Reality Audio is a powerfully immersive audio experience that represents our commitment to offering listeners high-quality sound that preserves the creator’s true intent.” 

Introduced in 2019, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio makes it possible for artists and creators to produce music by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information and placing them within a spherical space.  

This revolutionary musical experience, powered by Sony’s 360 spatial sound technologies, evokes feelings of being in a music studio or live concert venue – all without leaving the comfort of home. 

“By expanding 360 Reality Audio content to even more customers using Amazon Music, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to experience immersive content,” Andre Stapleton, Global Head of Artist and Label Relations at Amazon Music said.  

“Listening to music in 360 Reality Audio is a revelatory experience that puts fans inside the music, and I can’t wait for even more listeners to hear their favorite songs in 360 Reality Audio.” 

 

