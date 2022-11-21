Within four years, ARM-based systems will take over half of the cloud server market and 30 per cent of the PC market, according to market research firm Canalys.

ARM’s system-on-a-chip is currently featured in Apple’s M-series chips, Chromebooks, and a number of other devices. Canalys predicts this architecture will continue to dominate the PC market, with adoption speeding up as we head towards 2026.

“By 2026 — not 2050, but 2026, four years from now — half of the cloud processors will be ARM-based, and 30 per cent of PCs will be ARM-based,” claims Steve Brazier, CEO of Canalys.

“It is an extraordinary event and industry-changing event that simply has not been taken seriously enough.”

Brazier feels more major PC manufacturers, such as HP or Asus, will invest in making their own SoCs based on ARM architecture.

According to Mercury Research, ARM currently commands 13.1 per cent of PC client processors.

While a 17 per cent leap in the next three leaps seems farfetched, especially considering Intel and AMD are strong competitors, Apple’s leap from Intel to ARM-based silicon might encourage others to take a similar jump.