The catastrophic collapse of the Bathla Group is rapidly escalating into a supplier bloodbath, with major appliance vendors and kitchen manufacturers now frantically attempting to claw back delivered stock from half-finished construction sites as the property giant’s $3.2 billion house of cards comes crashing down.

Sources confirm to ChannelNews that multiple commercial retailers and Chinese appliance brands selling direct to the failed developer are engaged in a desperate race to recover goods already shipped—while others, having taken deposits, are now refusing to fulfill outstanding orders amid fears they will never see payment.

The group’s principal entities, Universal Property Group and Raj & Jai Construction, were plunged into voluntary administration on August 25. The published accounts paint a staggering picture of financial ruin: nearly A$3.2 billion** in liabilities at Universal Property, with an additional **A$304 million stacked onto Raj & Jai. Against this mountain of red ink, the companies are now scrambling for an emergency A$20 million to A$40 million lifeline just to keep the lights on across 2,000 unfinished dwellings.

The Great Stock Grab

The fallout is already turning ugly on the ground. Suppliers report that payments had dried up well before administrators were called in, prompting some subcontractors to down tools entirely or physically remove unfixed materials from sites. Boxed ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and even laundry appliances—once destined for Bathla’s vast pipeline of up to 27,000 dwellings—are now being treated as salvage.

Harvey Norman Commercial is understood to be among the major suppliers caught in the crossfire, though the full extent of brand exposure remains a closely guarded secret until the first creditors’ meeting on September 4.

Four Exposures, One Brutal Reality

For appliance and kitchen suppliers, the risk matrix is unforgiving:

Unpaid invoices: Products already installed are now effectively chained to the developments. Without valid security registrations or contractual ownership protections, most suppliers will be relegated to unsecured creditor status,likely recovering pennies on the dollar.

Delivered but uninstalled stock: Suppliers are racing to recover identifiable goods still in boxes or cabinetry not yet permanently fixed. Early reports of contractors stripping materials from sites confirm this is already a live, aggressive tactic.

Orders in production: Custom kitchens, stone benchtops, and bespoke cabinetry are facing total write-downs. Manufactured to Bathla’s specific floorplans, these goods are virtually unsaleable to third parties,a bitter pill for manufacturers with no recourse.

Loss of future volume: Even suppliers who escaped unpaid invoices are now staring down the barrel of a evaporated forward order book, as Bathla’s claimed A$15 billion project pipeline faces wholesale suspension, sale, or contractor replacement.

Lenders Pull the Strings

The situation is further complicated by a tangled web of more than 40 secured lenders holding claims against roughly 100 development sites. These financial players are now making ruthless, project-by-project decisions on whether to inject capital—or walk away. Centuria Bass has already stepped in to pay subcontractors directly on near-completion projects, a move that could benefit final-stage fit-out suppliers. However, those tied to early-stage or economically unviable sites are effectively being left to twist in the wind.

The Bottom Line

Administrators at Teneo have pledged to maintain construction “wherever practicable,” but for the hundreds of appliance distributors, kitchen fabricators, and installation crews caught in the debris, those words ring hollow.

Until the administrator’s formal report, and the consolidated creditor schedule, is published, the full scale of brand casualties remains a guessing game.

What is certain, however, is that Bathla’s collapse is not just a property-sector failure. It is a cascading supply chain catastrophe that is already rewriting the rules of engagement for every vendor who dared to extend credit to a giant that was, in hindsight, already dead on its feet.