Aussie Broadband plans to aggressively increase its mobile services business by introducing cheaper plans to lure customers.

The Gippsland, Victoria headquartered company uses the Optus 4G and 5G network to provide mobile services.

Providing internet services remains its mainstay, but the company is launching a major push to radically increase its market share in mobile.

Aussie Broadband in particular wants to lure Telstra customers with its cheap “Buddy Telco” plans, The Australian Financial Review Reports.

Aussie Broadband’s chief strategy officer Jonathan Prosser says the company wants to be “out there fighting properly in mobile with something that we think is unique”, the AFR reports.

There appears room in the market for the challenger with the Australian mobile revenues rising 4 percent to $10 billion in six months, the AFR reports.

Some plans would be sold as standalone mobile plans; others will be sold with internet subscriptions. Aussie Mobile and Optus would work together on marketing, the report says.

But other third-party telcos are also ramping up plans.

Last week Channel News Australia reported that Boost Mobile Australia would be launching its first national campaign to promote its services since its acquisition by Telstra. Its emphasis is coverage.

“With Boost Mobile having full coverage of the Telstra Prepaid Mobile Network, this campaign is a clear message to consumers about the importance of coverage when deciding on a network and is sure to turn heads as it is seen across a wide range of media platforms across the country,” the company says.

In the broadband market, Aussie Broadband last year made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire rival Superloop and was forced to offload most of its shareholding.

It’s now in the midst of an IT transformation, moving off VMware and onto SUSE solutions for its cloud hosting platform.