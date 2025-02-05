Apple is getting social, announcing an app called Apple Invites that gives iPhone users tools to organise and host events.

And yes, it’s OK to invite Samsung phone users; those outside the Walled Garden can be invited and reply to invitations. Apple says invitees don’t need an Apple account or Apple device.

Apple will give you and your invitees multiple tools to organise and enjoy the event. The key restriction applies to the inviter who needs to be an iCloud+ subscriber.

Hosts can create custom invitations by either choosing an image from their photo library or from the backgrounds provided from within the Invites app. These backgrounds comprise a curated collection of images for different occasions and event themes.

Apple Intelligence can help along the way. Hosts can produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. They can use Writing Tools to help find a turn of phrase to meet the moment, says Apple.

Hosts can view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose details to be included in an event preview, such as a home address.

Guests can view and respond to invitations either using the Invites app or the web. Invitations are added to Apple Calendar for those who have it.

Guests are directed to the event courtesy of Apple Maps and Weather. They can also control how their details show up to others. They can leave or report an event at any time, says Apple.

They can contribute photos and videos to a shared album via the web. Apple Music subscribers can collaborate to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access from the Apple Invites app.

In short, you’ll enjoy a rollicking time, although it seems there will be some functionality loss if you don’t have all the requisite parts such as an Apple Music subscription or Apple Maps.

In 2025 when we’re stuck texting ad nauseum and obsessed with communicating via social media, we need more real-world togetherness, so Apple is onto a good thing.

There’s no limit on the number of events you can host, so you can become a real social butterfly.

The app is available as a free download.

You’ll need an iPhone model capable of running iOS18 or later.