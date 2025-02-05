Home > Latest News > Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says ‘Let’s Party’

Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says ‘Let’s Party’

By | 5 Feb 2025
Apple Invites

Apple is getting social, announcing an app called Apple Invites that gives iPhone users tools to organise and host events.

And yes, it’s OK to invite Samsung phone users; those outside the Walled Garden can be invited and reply to invitations. Apple says invitees don’t need an Apple account or Apple device.

Apple will give you and your invitees multiple tools to organise and enjoy the event. The key restriction applies to the inviter who needs to be an iCloud+ subscriber.

Apple Invites

Apple Invites

Hosts can create custom invitations by either choosing an image from their photo library or from the backgrounds provided from within the Invites app. These backgrounds comprise a curated collection of images for different occasions and event themes.

Apple Intelligence can help along the way. Hosts can produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. They can use Writing Tools to help find a turn of phrase to meet the moment, says Apple.

Hosts can view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose details to be included in an event preview, such as a home address.

Apple Invites

Apple Invites

Guests can view and respond to invitations either using the Invites app or the web. Invitations are added to Apple Calendar for those who have it.

Guests are directed to the event courtesy of Apple Maps and Weather. They can also control how their details show up to others. They can leave or report an event at any time, says Apple.

They can contribute photos and videos to a shared album via the web. Apple Music subscribers can collaborate to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access from the Apple Invites app.

In short, you’ll enjoy a rollicking time, although it seems there will be some functionality loss if you don’t have all the requisite parts such as an Apple Music subscription or Apple Maps.

In 2025 when we’re stuck texting ad nauseum and obsessed with communicating via social media, we need more real-world togetherness, so Apple is onto a good thing.

There’s no limit on the number of events you can host, so you can become a real social butterfly.

The app is available as a free download.

You’ll need an iPhone model capable of running iOS18 or later.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales
MWC Fast Becoming A ‘None Event’ As Mobile Smartphone Brands Give Show A Miss
Apple Selling Fewer iPhones Some Markets Fell Over 10%
More Leaks On Apple’s iPhone SE 4, Tipped For April Release
Apple Planning Ray-Ban Meta Style Glasses
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Shein & Temu Set To Lose More Oz Shoppers
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/
Fox Corporation headquarters in New York
Fox To Enter Subscription Streaming Market
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/
Is Samsung Set To Join Trumps Stargate Project After High Level Pow Wow In Seoul Yesterday
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/
Spotify Subscribers Grow As Publishers Demand Unlicenced Content Taken Down
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/
SpaceX launches two Maxar Earth-observing satellites. Pic: Space.com
Space Collision Fear Derails Anticipated Rocket Launch Record
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shein & Temu Set To Lose More Oz Shoppers
Latest News
/
February 5, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s been a tumultuous few months for the e-commerce retail sector in Australia with Wesfarmers shutting down Catch, Kogan confirming...
Read More