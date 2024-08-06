Indi Imports has scored the rights to Magnetar Audio 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Players in a move that will take them head on with Panasonic.

Previously distributed by Selby Acoustics the CEO of Indi Imports Paul Riachi who also owns Rio Sound and Vision claims that he has been selling as many as 30 Blu Ray players a month.

“The market for Blue Ray players is still strong especially 4K players that can deliver a high level of quality”.

Despite streaming the best 4K viewing is via a Blu-ray player claims movie experts.

They believe that products such as Magnetar deliver the ultimate in picture quality for watching movies and TV series.

Although streaming services are popular, Blu-rays deliver video at a higher bitrate, bringing you more detail and realism claims Riachi.

He said, “We have been working for a while behind the scenes with Magnetar to establish a new and more prominent dealer network in Australia”.

“The recent buy up of Indiana Jones and Oppenheimer Blue Ray just to name a couple of titles proves there is still a huge market for Blu-ray Players” he added.

Indi Imports will support older models in the market and will shortly take possession of all serial numbers for units sold in Australia,

“we will honour warranty for past clients of the Magnetar brand” he said.