HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

By | 19 Apr 2024

Lenovo is determined to dominate in the PC consumer market in Australia according to Matt Codrington Managing Director, Greater Asia Pacific, who I caught up with earlier this week.

Already the number one PC company in the world Lenovo is set to take advantage of new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite technology to deliver a new generation of incredibly thin notebooks.

Shortly the business will launch the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 2024 Snapdragon Edition powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite, with some tipping it could fanless.

It’s tipped to have a 14.5” display, just like the other Yoga Slip 7 14.

Battery capacity and endurance are unknown, but Qualcomm is claiming that they will match any Intel 13th gen CPU while using 68% less power.

It will also have Microsoft’s new AI Copilot built in as Lenovo moves to dominate the market with new AI PC’s and notebooks.

Microsoft requires 16GB of RAM and 40 TOPS processing power to certify a computer as an “AI PC” with this machine tipped to meet this specification because the Hexagon NPU inside Snapdragon X Elite can deliver 45 TOPS.

A powerful NPU will allow this notebook to run a variety of AI tasks locally, instead of relying on the cloud with observers claiming, if we’re stuck with AI as a key selling point, it’s better to have it local than in the cloud.

Samsung is also working on a 14” laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite, rumour has it that it will be called the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, the big question is will it be launched in Australia.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Lenovo Goes After Gamers Wanting AI With New Legion Range
Lenovo Fires First Shots In Consumer AI PC Battle
A New Snapdragon Notebook Platform Tipped To Boost CE & PC Retailers Revenues
Lenovo Releases Yoga Pro 9 With Mini LED Display
Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet To Be Released Globally
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nobbling Password Sharing Pays Off For Netflix As Profits & Revenues Surge
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
CASETiFY Wireless Car Charger (Image: Supplied by CASETiFY)
CASETiFY Brings A New Car Charger And Charging Cable To Australia
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Seven Network Boss Flicked Immediatly At Scandal Plagued Network
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Responds To Lifestyle Store CEO, Who Stands Accused Of Being ‘Insolvent’
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nobbling Password Sharing Pays Off For Netflix As Profits & Revenues Surge
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The decision to stop password sharing is paying dividends for Netflix with the US streaming giant adding 9.3 million new...
Read More