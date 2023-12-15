HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > A Very Merry Holiday Break

A Very Merry Holiday Break

By | 15 Dec 2023

We are taking a well-earned break, with this being the last ChannelNews newsletter in 2023.

We will still post breaking stories to our web site during the holiday period.

We will return on January 3rd with our first newsletter for 2024 with a full wrap up of CES which kicks off the following week.

During the year we have attempted to bring you the latest CE and appliance news, as well as intelligence on what has been impacting the industry.

We have delivered exclusive insights into the failures at Oppo, the mess that Electrolux finds themselves in and the corruption and subsequent placing into administration of the franchisee, operating Harvey Norman Commercial business in NSW, that is currently under investigation by Federal authorities.

We have more to come in the New Year.

We wish you all a great holiday period break and we will be back with more industry news next year.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Loewe Cuts Deal With One Of The World’s Leading Soccer Players
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Amazon Launches ‘Your Books’ Hub
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Kia To Reveal 5 New Concept Cars Next Month At CES
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Honor Inks Deal With Porsche Design To Make Luxe Smartphones
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Loewe Cuts Deal With One Of The World’s Leading Soccer Players
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Loewe has a new ambassador with the German TV and audio Company putting pen to paper to cut a deal...
Read More