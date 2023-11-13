HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: David Ackery Quits Harvey Norman

BREAKING NEWS: David Ackery Quits Harvey Norman

By | 13 Nov 2023

David Ackery has quit the Harvey Norman board, weeks after the business reported a massive fall in profits and a 13.9% fall in revenue via their franchised retail stores.

Mr Ackery seen above with Katie Page CEO of Harvey Norman, was employed by Harvey Norman subsidiary Yoogalu has overall executive responsibility for the relationship between each controlled entity in Australia with relevant electrical, appliance, home entertainment and technology franchisees.

He also controlled the buyers and relationship with leading brands, he was well known for his temper and “blunt decision making”.

He was appointed a director of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited on 20 December 2005.

His last day with the business will be 30th April 2024.

ChannelNews tipped his resignation last year when questions over the future direction of Harvey Norman started to surface late last year.

We were told that he would quit this year.

Harvey Norman shares that are already down close to 10% this year fell on the announcement to the Australian Securities & Investment Commission.

Harvey Norman Chairman Gerry Harvey wished him well. The question now is who will replace him

More to follow.



