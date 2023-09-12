Fast and reliable is the way to go for most creative consumers, students, and professionals, and building on its award-winning SSD portfolio, Western Digital has released a new solid state drive (SSD).

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is an internal flash drive purposely built for creative professionals to upgrade current PCs, or elevate a custom build.

Vice President of Client and Enterprise SSDs for Western Digital, Eric Spanneut said “As creator workflows become more robust and complex with heavy applications and large multimedia assets like 4K video, it’s easy to become frustrated with long load times. The new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD boosts productivity, so professionals and entrepreneurial creators can focus on bringing their imaginations to life without having to wait long for files to transfer or programs to load.”

This SSD is the first drive within the company’s WD Blue product portfolio that features nCache 4.0 technology and NVMe PCle Gen 4.0 enabling professionals to focus on work rather than worry about load and transfer times.

See below the key features of the drive:

NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0: Boosting productivity and multitasking effortlessly with increased application responsiveness and boot times of up to 4,150 MB/s read and write speeds (1TB – 2TB models).

nCache 4.0 technology: Enables fast copying of large files and media assets with high burst write performance & hybrid SLC cache.

Sleek design: Up to 2TB storage on a slim M.2 2280 form factor for storage of applications, data, and media.

Reliability: 5-year limited warranty and a rating up to 900TBW (2TB model).

Low Power requirements: No interruptions with DRAM-less, low-power storage to maximise battery life.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is available for purchase now from the Western Digital Store and select retailers, e-tailers, resellers and system integrators.

It comes with a 5-year limited warranty, and capacities range from 250GB up to 2TB.

Pricing in Australia starts at $74.00 MSRP.