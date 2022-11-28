HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 To Power High-End Smartphones

By | 28 Nov 2022

Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is set to power the bulk of new premium smartphones including the next generation Samsung S23.

Samsung has traditionally offered Qualcomm-powered devices mainly in North America with own markets getting their Exynos processors now that is all about to change.

Motorola’s X40 will become the company’s first smartphone to use the new chip which is built on a 4nm process with a different core configuration than its predecessor.

The Kryo CPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 includes one prime core based on the ARM Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.2GHz, as well as four performance cores at 2.8GHz and three efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. Compared to last year’s chipset, these are 200MHz to 300MHz faster. The company says the CPU is 35 percent faster than the previous generation and 40 percent more power efficient.

Its latest Adreno GPU is also said to offer 25% higher performance while being 45% more power efficient.

It also brings support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Snapdragon platform. There’s support for faster memory technologies, including up to 16GB of LP-DDR5x RAM and up to 4,200MHz and new UFS 4.0 storage.

Other smartphones confirmed to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also include the Red Magic 8 Pro, Xiaomi 13 series, OnePlus 11 series, Oppo Find X series, and iQOO 11 series.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi confirmed that the 13 series will be one of the first phones to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus 11 series is set to launch the 11 series with Snapdragon silicon after a long-time partnership with Qualcomm.

Oppo Find X series is expected to launch their Find X5 Pro follow-up with the latest processor, though it has not yet been confirmed.

Companies such as Honor, ZTE, Meizu, Vivo, Sony, Redmi, ROG, SHARP, and ASUS are also among the partners using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and other processors.



