Opportunities for all yes, wokeness no, he him, she her, and the use of neopronouns or Xeno pronouns is out, along with diversity management programs at big retailers and suppliers in 2025.

The New York Post claims that the stench of wokeness will be hard to eliminate, and that retailers are now bringing in new diversity rules, that start with the elimination in businesses of diversity management, instead business appears to be heading back to a freshened up old approach based on equal opportunity based on skill sets that fit the job roll.

Wokeness is like, we never had diversity in the past and that we dam need it now because of the actions of past management.

Several observers claim that share listed Companies who went overboard with their “diversity’ statements and rules are now on the outer, and that we are now heading back to the past era that was based on opportunities for the people who have the skills to do a job whether they be white or black, male or female.

I have been running businesses for nearly forty years, I have hired a multitude of people on one premises, that they can they do the job that needs to be filled.

In the past I have had a Pakistani Muslim finance manager, a senior gay journalist Asian content Managers, as well as an untold number of women in senior roles who were chose because of their skill set not some obscure diversity ruling.

Currently I have two Indian born executives in senior roles because of their skills, and not because they are black or female or that they are cheaper to hire, with the same salary package applying whether they are male or female.

What has happened is that PR advertising and marketing Companies along with big business have become obsessed with what has been seen as a wokeness trend, that needs to be followed, the only problem is that it’s now blowing up in the faces with executives suddenly removing the he him, she her, from their emails while others are suddenly toning down their woke web sites for fear it may upset clients who are fed up with the “woke Brigade”.

DEI programs are now under review at retailers, when in reality all that was needed was a clear message that all employees in big diverse Companies feel valued and respected.

In the USA, the Nasdaq stock exchange introduced “diversity rules” that tried to force every company that “lists” there to choose a board of directors that stresses intersectionality — racial, sexual and gender diversity — as opposed to competence.

Multiple publications slammed the move describing it as “bone headed”.

In the end a US Federal Court Judge on the Fifth Circuit ruled that Nasdaq ‘Had to end the insanity’.

Yes, the ruling is a sign wokeness is dying claims the New York Post.

What bought Nasdaq, undone was that someone sued the equally woke Securities and Exchange Commission, which approved the measure.

Left wing Governments in Australia are seriously into wokeness and diversity sand it’s costing tax payers millions.

The US lawsuit argued that stock markets weren’t created as political tools of the left.

The US federal court agreed.

While diversity is important in business demanding outcomes and the setting up of diversity departments is being described as the most counterproductive way to run a business that woke mankind ever thought of.

One only has to look at the actions of woke management at Woolworths and their obsession in eliminating Australia Day, the flying of aboriginal flags instead of Australian flags, their diversity plans have come crashing down along with their share price.

Since the January Australia day debacle at Woolworths their share price has fallen by 18%, revenues and profits are down with many Australians taking their own action against the retailer by switching to other retailers.

Another business that is into wokeness over profits and revenue is LG Electronics who have gone out of their way this year to push woke programs on consumers.

Costco who are expanding their operations in Australia are facing board challenges over their diversity programs and more so their DEI programs.

In January, their shareholders will vote on a proposal brought by the National Centre for Public Policy Research challenging the legality of Costco’s DEI program after a recent Supreme Court’s ruling that indicated that discriminating on the basis of race in college admissions violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The foundation decried that Costco’s renamed program still openly expresses a “commitment to equity,” which it argues means equality of outcome, not opportunity.

The Costco board claims that the National Centre for Public Policy Research’s request for a study of Costco’s DEI practices “reflects a policy bias” and threatens to burden company resources.

Citing a 2023 federal district court decision, the board argued that the National Centre for Public Policy Research’s “broader agenda is not reducing risk for the Company but abolition of diversity initiatives.”

Woke culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) management was recently disbanded at Microsoft after the big software Company poured millions of dollars into the failed exercise.

Also pulling back on their diversity initiatives is Amazon who have also moved to stop people working from home.

In a note to employees recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said all corporate staff would need to come back to the office permanently from January.

The move, which he said would “strengthen our culture and teams,” sparked an internal revolt with three in four of the company’s staff reportedly threatening to walk out over the directive.

About 7000 of Amazon’s 1.6 million workers globally are based in Australia, spread across offices, warehouses, fulfilment centres and delivery fleets.

In some markets woke management and wokeness in the workplace is leading to the loss of senior skilled management.

A third (33%) of UK workers over 55 described their workplace as ‘too woke’, almost double the percentage of those under 35 years old (17%), according to new research.

Half of over-55s working somewhere they deemed woke, i.e. excessively alert to social injustice, said that the ‘wokeness’ of their workplace made them more likely to leave, according to research from recruiter Randstad UK.

Only 29% of workers under 35 who thought their workplace was too woke said they would leave because of it.

While 22% of men said their workplace was too woke, only 13% of women said the same.

Victoria Short, chief executive of Ranstad said the figures have implications for retention in a competitive labour market.