2019 – 2020 Best Awards Have Been Announced. Who Has The Best Tablet?

By | 19 Dec 2019
The 2019/20 SmartHouse Best of Best Awards have been announced and in the highly competitive premium smartphone market, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 (4G, 128GB) has been named the best, while the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB Wi-Fi) came out as highly recommended.

The 10.5” Galaxy Tab S6 is powerful, slim and is positioned as the hub for a family’s smart home control system, whilst offering a multitude of entertainment and productivity options.

The 4G tablet offers connectivity on-the-go and it’s impressive 7,040 mAh battery is Samsung DeX enabled.

An onscreen optical finger reader is accompanied by Samsung’s signature S Pen stylus, making the tablet a convenient navigator and tool.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 sells for $1099.

Winning the Highly Recommended category is the 11” Apple iPad Pro. The 11-inch edge to edge liquid retina display offers a wide colour range with ProMotion and True Tone, alongside Face ID and Apple Pay features.

Apple’s iPad Pro has taken the company’s tablet empire to the next level, promising unrivalled capabilities powered by its A12X bionic chip with neural engine.

It sells for $1499.

