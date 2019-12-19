2019 – 2020 Best Awards Have Been Announced, Who Has The Best Smartphone?

The 2019/20 SmartHouse Best of Best Awards have been announced and in the highly competitive premium smartphone market, Samsung’s Note 10+ has been named the best, while LG V50 ThinQ 5G came out as highly recommended.

With an impressive 4,300mAh battery and 45W super-fast charging 2.0 capabilities, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ is made for the working professional on the go. This heavy duty device takes Samsung’s smartphone portfolio to the next level, and debuts a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for this fan favourite range.

The phones camera technology is even better than before, with its front selfie camera re-positioned for the social media age, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of consumers.

It sells for $1,699 and is available at Optus and Telstra.

Winning the Highly Recommended category is the ‘highly revolutionary’ LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Transporting Australians to the future of the 5G network, the non-conforming device is also with an additional clip-on screen for immersive entertainment, gaming, business productivity and more.

With a wide range of audio features, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G boasts 4K recording and five cameras.

Consumers are able to swap between one or two screens as they deem fit, and enjoy a robust processor which underpins the next-gen device.

It sells for $1,728 and is available at Telstra, with Optus yet to include it in its 5G product range.

The Best Affordable Premium Smartphone Award goes to the TCL PLEX.

TCL has leveraged its TV and display expertise to shake up the mid-range smartphone market.

Its PLEX handset offers an impressive battery capacity, advanced optimization technology 6.53-inch 1080p Snapdragon 675 processor.

It sells for $499.

Coming in first for the Best Value Smartphone is the Aspera Jazz 2, which caters to phone users who want functionality and no fuss. The Jazz 2 boasts of dual SIM 4G capabilities and Android 9.0 Go Edition.

With expandable micro-SD storage, the device accompanies a 1,900mAh battery and 16GB storage.

The Aspera Jazz 2 sells for $99.

Finally, the Highly Recommended category highlights two impressive and nifty smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, with triple rear camera and 32MP smart selfie camera.

The device comes as Samsung seeks to bolster its mid-range phone portfolio and boasts an on-screen fingerprint scanner and near bezel-less design.

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A70 for $649.

Another smartphone selected for the Highly Recommended category is the Aspera F40, which brings the flip phone style back to the market.

Complete with a full set of large tactical keys, it brings back the traditional layout made famous by Motorola.

With the addition of modern day innovations such as 4G/3G support, a 5MP rear camera, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and a dedicated SOS button, the Aspera F40 is a suitable and sensible phone for first-time users.

It sells for $99.