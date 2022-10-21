HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > $2.46 Billion Spent On Mobile Games Each Week

$2.46 Billion Spent On Mobile Games Each Week

By | 21 Oct 2022

A new report reveals that gamers are spending A$2.46 billion each week on mobile games, with 1.1 billion games downloaded during the last quarter.

This is according to the 2022 Gaming Spotlight Report, from IDC and data.ai, which showed that mobile spending is up 25 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The figures, which cover the September quarter, are down year-on-year, due to the huge influx of mobile gaming spend during the pandemic.

Overall gaming revenue is on track to reach A$354 billion in 2022, with an estimated 60 per cent from mobile.

Android users are also most prolific gamers, according IDC, with roughly half of Google Play’s 30 billion app downloads during the quarter being games. Only a quarter of the 8.7 billion iOS downloads were games.



