An Apple-1 computer in working order is set to hit the auction block, with the rare machine expected to fetch well over half a million dollars.

The machine is hand-numbered by Steve Jobs, with stock number ’01-00002′, and is embossed with ‘Apple Computer 1, Palo Alto, Ca. Copyright 1976.’

“The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational,” the RR Auction house in Boston says.

“The system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a comprehensive test.”

The 1976 Apple-1 was the first computer launched under the name, with only 200 machines created. Roughly 175 sold, each for a price tag of US$666.66 – equivalent to A$4,671 today.

Also included in the auction bundle is an original Apple-1 operation manual, ASCII keyboard, Sanyo 4205 video monitor, an Apple-1 Cassette Interface (ACI), and a letter of authenticity regarding Jobs’ handwriting on the board.

Bidding is currently at A$361,000, with auctioneers expecting a selling price of at least A$560,000.