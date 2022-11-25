Telsa is recalling a number of Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in Australia due to faulty rear lights.

A recall notice issued by the Federal Transport Department explains that due to a software error, the tail lamps on one or both sides may not illuminate as intended.

“If this occurs during dark conditions, the traffic behind will have reduced visibility and may not be able to identify the vehicle.”

The recall affects 15,914 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Vehicles running software version 2022.40.100, 2022.40.1, or later are not subject to the issue, according to the recall notice.