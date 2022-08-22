Woolworths has made its first major move since acquiring online marketplace MyDeal, adding over 20,000 Big W products to the platform.

The two brands are referring to this as a ‘partnership’ despite both retailers being owned by Woolworths.

MyDeal reached the one million customer mark in January this year, blowing past similar online marketplace such as Temple and Webster, and attracting interested buyers with its fast growth.

Woolworths announced in May plans to buy an 80 per cent stake of MyDeal, offering an all-cash consideration of $1.05 per share.

The total value of the deal is $242.6 million, thereby valuing the entire company at $271.8 million.

This Big W digital tie-in is the first activity since the sale went unopposed by the ACCC earlier this month.

Digital retailer MyDeal posted an 89 per cent revenue jump during the June quarter, saying in an investor update that gross sales had reached $272.2 million for the FY22, up 24.8 per cent on the previous years.

Customer receipts reached $62.4 million for the June quarter, up 25.9 per cent on the June 2021 quarter.

“The opportunity we have to offer even more value for existing and new customers is an exciting next step in growing our omni channel presence,” explains Pejman Okhovat, Managing Director at BIG W.

“Providing value and convenience for Australian families is at the heart of what we do and by teaming up with MyDeal, we can offer them more ways to save on their favourite brands and products.”