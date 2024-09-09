Home > Latest News > 1.5 Million RAM Trucks Set To Be Recalled Because Of Major Stability Control Issue

1.5 Million RAM Trucks Set To Be Recalled Because Of Major Stability Control Issue

By | 9 Sep 2024

Australian tradies who like the big yank tank RAM pick up trucks, could become a victim of a major software malfunction with up to 1.5 million of the monster trucks tipped to be recalled according to the New York Post.

Popular in Australia because of their size the software issue is so serious it can disable a vehicle’s electronic stability control (ESC).

In a statement obtained by Reuters on Saturday, Stellantis explained that the affected pickup trucks’ anti-lock brake software may accidentally shut down the vehicles’ ESC.

These are systems are designed to prevent cars from losing control by controlling the vehicles’ throttles and brakes when skidding is detected in some cases the vehicle could slide across multiple lanes of traffic in the wet.

The recall impacts trucks from the 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 model years.

U.S. government regulations require ESC systems to work during all phases of driving, which prompted the recall.

At this stage it’s not known if Australian models are equally affected as US models.

Manufacturer Stellantis claims that the affected vehicles’ brakes would still work if an issue were to arise with the software.

Owners of affected Ram vehicles will be notified via email early next month.

Ram truck owners are advised to enter their vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on Ram’s recall page to see if their vehicle has been affected.

 



